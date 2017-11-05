Workers’ welfare should be paramount interest of any administration

Administration without worker’s welfare projects should lose sight of any constructive and advantageous exertion within organization, member administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said. Chairing a meeting to review actions taken for welfare of the employees, he said worker’s welfare is paramount interest of any progressive administration.

Prosperous and good feeling employees develop dynamic organizations. Suggestions, proposals and sharing experiences of employees of all scales is highly beneficial for formulation of durable policies with positive impact. Welfare plans of employees are therefore being formulated in light of suggestions and proposals from the employees.

Doors of Member Administration Office are open for employees of all scales and now I have started visiting different offices myself to interact with employees, Member Administration further said during the meeting. Meeting was briefed that recent past a number of initiatives have been taken for welfare of CDA Employees, long standing issues are being resolved in the light of led down rules and procedures without fear and favour. Administration Directorate is busy in a huge exercise for resolving accommodation issues of CDA Employees in transparent manner on merit basis.

After preparation of general waiting list the same was circulated among employees and up-loaded at CDA website. Offer letter for allotment of house to almost 150 employees have been issued while the process for vacation of government accommodation from those CDA employees who availed plots on CDA is also in process. Despite a lot of difficulties, the process is on.—APP

