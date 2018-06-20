Workers protest PTI’s seat adjustment with Jamshed Dasti

Muzaffargarh

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers protested in Sanawan on Tuesday against seat adjustment with Awami Raj Party leader Jamshed Dasti. The workers took to the streets after reports surfaced of PTI not fielding a candidate from NA-182 and instead supporting Dasti in the constituency.

They agitated workers carried out a demonstration at Mehmood Kot Chowk in Sanawan area of Muzaffargarh, which falls under NA-183, burning their motorbikes to protest the party leadership’s alleged decision. They believed that PTI has been struggling to eradicate corruption from the system therefore should not support a politican is who accused of carrying out illegal practices.

A day earlier the party workers protested in NA-182 constituency of Muzaffargarh, ransacking PTI District Secretariat. They barged into the office and broke furniture, windowpanes, also burning tyres on the road. PTI legal team visits Jamshed Dasti in jail, will file bail petition

However, since PTI is divided into two groups over the matter of seat adjustment with Dasti, the faction supporting the Awami Raj Party leader carried out a rally in his favour. The PTI workers who supported Dasti said they were in favour of the party’s decision and were of the view that action should be taken against those who damaged property in the District Secretariat on Monday.

PTI’s support for Dasti has been witnessed earlier, when he was jailed for forcibly opening a canal gate in Muzaffargarh on May 28. Dasti was put behind bars after he irrigation department lodged a case against him. Subsequently, PTI’s legal team headed by lawyer Shahid Gondal recorded Dasti’s statement and announced to submit a bail petition on his behalf.—INP