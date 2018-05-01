Workers fully benefiting from Punjab Labour friendly policies: Shehbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that workers had rendered invaluable sacrifices for their rights in Chicago on May 1, 1886.

“The day reminds us about martyrs of Chicago and their struggle against oppression and tyranny,” he added.

In his message issued here on the eve of International Labour Day, the chief minister said the purpose of celebrating the day was to initiate steps for providing protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.

“It is also aimed at speeding up the efforts to ensure the dignity and provision of suitable wages to the working class,” he added.

He said Islam had highlighted the dignity of the workers by terming them as the friend of Allah Almighty.

“It also gives the lesson of welfare and dignity of the labourers and says that payments of labourers should be paid without any delay. It is sanguine that constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan also provides necessary protection to the rights of the labourers.”

The chief minister said the goal of durable socio-economic development couldn’t be achieved without giving due status to the working class as their role was pivotal in giving sound foundations to the national economy.

The human resource was the backbone of trade and industry. It was the reason that government was giving full attention to improve the lot of working class and solid steps had been taken for welfare of the workers, he added.

He said under the skills development programme of the Punjab government, thousands of youth had been trained. Along with it, thousands of children of brick-kiln workers had been brought to schools for their education. The workers are fully benefiting from the labour-friendly policies of the Punjab government and a number of programs are underway to provide residential, treatment and quality educational facilities to the workers, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “The establishment of quality educational institutions, network of social security hospitals as well as labour colonies is the clear proof of labour-friendly policies of the provincial government.”

He said May 1 gives an opportunity to reiterate our commitments for protecting workers’ rights. We have to reaffirm our commitment towards workers’ welfare and help them in struggling for their legitimate rights.