Workers backbone of society, economy: Faryal

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Chicago on the occasion of International Labour Day, Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing Central President and MPA, Faryal Talpur said that the workers were the backbone of the society and economy, and we as a nation, needed to do a lot to improve the lives of workers and farmers in the country.She said there is no doubt that the Pakistan People’s Party has always played a historic and defining role for the welfare of workers in our country.

From the Governments of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, several revolutionary steps changing the lives of workers and farmers were taken and successfully implemented that includes the rights of workers to form unions, issuance of shares in industrial enterprises, maternity leave and increase in salaries and pensions, she expressed.

Faryal Talpur said that former President Asif Ali Zardari’s demand to set a minimum monthly salary of Rs 35,000 was the voice of the heart of the workers, which needs to be made part of the next budget, to be presented in next month.

She said that the Sindh government under the guidelines of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had introduced the Benazir Mazdoor Card, which was bringing more better change in the lives of the workers, while taking care of their social safety through an updated and automated mechanism in the province.