Rawalpindi

Funeral prayer of Nisar Ahmed Nisar father of District and Session Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nasir and Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir was offered here on Tuesday at Government College for boys Satellite Town.

He was a worker of Pakistan movement and a companion of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He took active part in the Pakistan Movement.

A large number of people belonging to various sections of the society attended the funeral prayer.