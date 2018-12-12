Work underway to clear clogged Galyat roads

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Life in the scenic Galiyat valley has been badly affected following rain and snowfall in the region as roads leading to the valley were clogged has been cleared up to Barain. Spokesperson Galiyat Development Authority on Tuesday said work is underway to clear the roads leading to Galiyat while the Abbottabad -Murree road, the main artery linking tourist points with Abbottabad, has been cleared up to Barain.

He said that all resources are being used to facilitate the tourists. In the aftermath of the rain and snowfall, he said, vehicular traffic on the Abbottabad-Murree Road was suspended completely at few places and partially at most parts which was later cleared.

The spokesman further informed that heavy machinery is being used to clear the snow whenever it stopped coming down, but during snowfall, it became difficult to keep the road usable as the surface quickly become slippery

Share on: WhatsApp