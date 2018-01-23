Work on tribal areas’ small dams in progress

Islamabad

Work on the construction of eight small dams in tribal areas is in progress to provide cheap electricity for the local people within next few months. In an interview with Radio Pakistan, a spokesman of the Federally Administered Tribal areas (FATA) Development Authority said that these dams are being constructed in North and South Waziristan, Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies and Frontier Regions of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that these dams will be completed at a cost of about three billion rupees. On completion of these projects, thousands of acres of barren land will be brought under cultivation besides provision of clean drinking water to the inhabitants of these areas, official said. Such schemes could be completed with low cost and would cater to the drinking and irrigation purposes, he added.—APP