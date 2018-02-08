Work on Rs 656.28m Rawat Hospital underway

Rawalpindi

Work on Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Rawat(THQR)costing Rs 656.28 million is underway for which the provincial government has so far spent Rs 200 million on construction of a 100-beds hospital, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary here Wednesday.

The CEO told APP, that 11 departments would be set up including emergency, surgery ,indoor and outdoor patient which is still not available in any Tehsil hospital.

He said after establishment of the hospital the burden on city allied hospitals would lessen as state-of-the-art facilities would be available at their door step.

The government has given 55 kanals land on main GT road while Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal has directed the concerned to complete on-going development schemes during the current year.

He said that in light of the direction issued by Chief Minister Punjab, no delay in approved schemes will be allowed as required funds have already been transferred.—APP