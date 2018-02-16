Work on RIUKT to be completed by 2018

Rawalpindi

Work on Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) costing Rs 1.27 billion would be completed soon while an international standard Astro Turf would be laid at Government Waqar un Nisa college for women, said Chairman Punjab Sports board steering Committee Muhammad Hanif Abassi here Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said that state-of-the-art facility would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining areas in 2018.

He said, 265-bed Urology and Transplant Center is being constructed for which the provincial government has so far spent Rs 1 billion.

Abassi said the PML (N) government is endeavoring to provide maximum medical facilities to the masses and free medicines are being provided to patients in emergency Wards of Allied hospitals. He said Dialysis patients are being provided better and cheap treatment at BBH compared to Private hospitals.

Meanwhile Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Slaman Rafique who visited the under-construction Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT)last week had directed the authorities to work in two shifts to complete this project of public welfare at the earliest.

He had also directed the authorities to redesign security and fire-fighting systems, pharmacy and equip the institute with the latest technology.—APP