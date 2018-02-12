Work on Rawat hospital underway

Rawalpindi

Work on 100-bed Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Rawat is underway and the Punjab government has already spent Rs 200 million out of total cost of Rs 656.28 million in this regard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Rawalpindi Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary said on Sunday.

The CEO District Health told APP that 11 departments, including emergency, surgery, indoor and outdoor patient, would be set up.

He said after establishment of the hospital the burden on city allied hospitals would lessen as state-of-the-art facilities would be available at their doorsteps. Dr Sohail said the hospital was being built on the 55 kanals land allotted by the provincial government on the G T Road.—APP