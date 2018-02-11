Under the beautification project of ‘Southern Loop’ of Lahore Ring Road (LRR) Punjab government will develop a ‘Pine Garden’ at Adda Plot interchange on 10.8 acres.
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) department sources told APP here Saturday that the beautification project has been started on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.—APP
Work on ‘Pine Garden’ at LRR started
Under the beautification project of ‘Southern Loop’ of Lahore Ring Road (LRR) Punjab government will develop a ‘Pine Garden’ at Adda Plot interchange on 10.8 acres.