ISLAMABAD :The federal government was not moving ahead on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project due to multilateral and unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran.Replying to a question at the floor of the National Assembly here,Parliamentary Secretary Shehzadi Umerzadi Tiwana told on Friday thatmultilateral sanctions have been imposed by United Nations while the unilateralsanctions by United States and United Kingdom, Canada and European Union.

Originally published by APP