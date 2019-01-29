Work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park to be completed this year: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the work of regularization of industry setup at Shahdara, Daroghaiwala and Ferozepur Road has been started and all the development work will also be done there so that industrialists can enjoy the investment friendly atmosphere.

The development work on the project of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park will also be completed during the current year. Special Economic zone on 3300 acres of land in Faisalabad is also being setup and this is the part of CPEC. He expressed these views while addressing meeting at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Chairman FBR Jehanzeb Khan, President LCCI Almaas Haider, traders and industrialists were also present at this occasion.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said new industrial policy of Punjab Government has been approved by the Cabinet. Labour Deletion Policy has also been approved by the Cabinet while rules are being made for land lease policy which will be sent to Cabinet for approval. He said Punjab government is introducing inspector-less regime by implementing this, no inspector will disturb the traders on the name of inspection. He said an approval has been given for seven special economic zones and notification in this election is expected soon. Four lakh jobs opportunities will be created by these special economic zones. He said effective measures are being taken for the promotion of investment and accelerate the economic and trade activity in Punjab. Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer has said to increase investment is necessary for achieving the targets and we have to move ahead jointly for completing this task. He said Mian Aslam Iqbal is a dynamic and hardworking Minister who is working day and night for the promotion of industry in the province.

