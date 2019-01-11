Work on Pak-Afghan border fencing in full swing

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Koh-e-Sufaid or the White Mountain is under snow these days freezing life and movement in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is the highest eastern mountain range of Afghanistan 4,761 m (15,620 ft) crossing into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The scattered local population living across the border in both the countries shifts to warmer areas as temperature falls as low as -5 to -10 degrees in winter season and all signs of life or movement disappear.

Under these chilly weather and rattling winds, jawans of the Pakistan army are busy in fencing the Pak-Afghan border as the work has to be completed by end of this year.

Pictures of the Pakistan army troops in winter clothes carrying spades, digging land covered with snow and shifting construction material from one post to the other for the sake of fencing the Pak-Afghan border have gone viral on social media drawing public praise and prayers for their brave beloved professional Pak Army. In winter season, Koh-e-Sufaid remains covered with snow and is called a ‘white graveyard’ but Pakistani troops can be seen working on it and doing hard labour there. This is simply morale boosting, said a social media user Kaleem on his twitter account.

conditions, braving rattling wings harsh weather conditions and working in minus temperature hundreds of the Pakistan army jawans and officers are working against time to complete fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border by end of this year.

Another social media user commented thus: “In America all the machinery of the federal government has come to shutter down as the Congress has refused to release US$ 5.7 billion for building a 1900 km wall at the Mexico-US border on the other hand Pakistan army is erecting fence along the 2600 km long border for only US$550 million,” says Adnan on social media. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa last year in May had inaugurated the border fencing in Panjpai area of Balochistan saying the fences along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border would restrict movement of terrorists and benefit the local people.

The total length of the fenced border will be 2,611km and the armed forces are aiming a speedy completion of the project by the end of 2019, had said the military spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor at the time of inauguration.

Share on: WhatsApp