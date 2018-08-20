Work on MAJU extension project begins

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh inaugurated work on MAJU extension project on a newly purchased plot adjacent to existing campus building at Shahra-e-Faisal.

Dean, Faculty of life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing & Engineering, Dr. Asim Imdad, Associate Dean, Business Administration & Social Sciences, Dr. Shujaat Mubarak, Heads of Departments, Dr. S.M.Noman Shah, Dr.Aziz ur Rehman Saifee, Dr. Ghazanfer Munir, Dr. Khaliq Ur Rehman Razi, Dr. Imran Jami, Dr. Kashif Ishaque and Asif Naji, Director, QEC, Dr. Munir Hussain, Faculty members and staff of the university were present on this occasion and expressed their joy over the start of work on MAJU extension project.

According to the project a four storied building having class rooms, Conference rooms, Labs, common rooms for students, sports room and two stories car parking etc. Addressing to the inauguration ceremony, President, MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh hope that the construction work of new building will be completed by the end of next year.

He informed that after the completion of construction work on this extension project, we will be in a position to start new degree— NNI

Share on: WhatsApp