Work on Fatehjang water supply unsatisfactory, DC told

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The residents of Fatehjang during an open kutchery wuich was presided by Deputy Commissioner apprised him that govt has allocated Rs 600 million for the Fatehjang water supply scheme but the work being done is unsatisfactory.

Open kutchery was attended by large number of people from different localities of Fatehjang. The complainants also broke their silence against the disgracing attitude of the staff working in Land Record Center.

The residents said, govt has allocated million of rupees for Fatehjang City water supply scheme but the work done is substandard. Sardar Qadeer Khan and Sardar Zaheer Khan complained that another water supply scheme funded by ODGC has not been completed. They further said that the officials of Land Record Center disgrace the people who go their for their land related issues. Malik Khalid apprised the Deputy Commissiiner that Trauma Center in THQ Hospital Fatehjang and dospensary in village Badra was need of the people.

Malik Ghulam Farooq said that the affectees of CPEC were not being compensated as per the market rate. Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi assured the people that their problems will be solved on priority . He said that all the issues high lighted will be discussed at approprite level and will be solved. He said that the purpose of holding open kutcheries at tehsil level was to listen directly to people and redress their grievances on priority at their door steps.

