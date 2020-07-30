Work on CPEC Phase-II gains momentum

Islamabad

The work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase-II has gained momentum during the last few weeks, defeating the debunkers who have been leaving no stone unturned to malign the incumbent government on account of slow-down in CPEC activities.

The groundbreaking of two mega hydel power projects worth $11 billion, advancement in talks with the Chinese side on financial matters of $7.2 billion ML-1 railway project, materializing special economic zones, speedy development of the Gwadar port city, and expanding the scope of CPEC by including agriculture, science, technology and tourism sectors show that work on the game-changer project is full swing.

Even though the COVID-19 has dented most of the business and economic activities, but the work on CPEC projects continues by observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the pandemic. To remove the bottlenecks and provide a one-window facility to the local and foreign investors, the government is working on the CPEC Authority Bill 2020.—APP