Work on bridge over River Chenab in final stage

Sialkot

The work on 1100-meter long bridge over River Chenab near Shehbazpur is in final stage as 90 percent of construction has been completed. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Asif told the media after reviewing the pace of construction of the project with senior officials of the Irrigation department at the site near Shehbazpur here. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Muhammad Ali Randhawa, senior officials of the irrigation department and journalists were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Asif said the Punjab government was spending Rs 5 billion on the project which would connect Sialkot.—APP