Work of blacktop, repair projects of roads started in Gwadar: Kasi

Chief Engineer of Communication and Works (C&W) Muhammad Iqbal Kasi on Thursday said that the implementation of blacktop, construction and repair projects of roads at a cost of billions of rupees has started under the provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) including Gwadar city.

He expressed these views during the inspection of ongoing road projects under the supervision of the Department of C&W throughout the district. Senior Superintendent Engineer Makran Sanaullah Baloch, XEN Road Mujibur Rehman Rind and Engineer Abdul Salam Baloch were also accompanying him. On this occasion, the Chief Engineer inspected the quality of work on the roads under construction. The SSE and XEN Road gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects and informed them of the progress so far.

The Chief Engineer also inspected and evaluated the roads under construction in the surrounding villages including Ormara, Pasni, etc. He said that on the special instructions of the Member of Provincial Assembly, the provincial government had added a hefty funds to the PSDP for the construction of blacktop roads in all the Tehsils and UCs of the district, under which road construction and repair works were carried out in different areas of the district were continued rapidly.

He said that with the construction and repair of roads, the people would be provided with the best travel facilities and the development of farm to market roads. On this occasion, while issuing strict instructions to the contractor, he said that there would be no compromise on the quality of work including timely completion of work.—APP