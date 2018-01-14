Work, not words, brings about revolution: PM

National Incubation Centre inaugurated

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government always believed in serving the masses in true spirit adding the revolutionary changes do not take place overnight by making hollow claims but with efforts, sincerity and practical approach.

“Revolution is brought about by practical work and not through lip service. We can move forward only if we work dedicatedly, if not, we will go home,” the Prime Minister observed while speaking at a ceremony after inaugurating National Incubation Centre at the Roose Keeple Hall of the historic Islamia College University in the provincial metropolis.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that revolution comes from working and not from tall claims. “We have proven ourselves by working [for the betterment of country].”

“We can only move forward if we work otherwise we will go back home,” he claimed. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lamented the country was lagging behind in the field of information technology and telecommunication when PML-N assumed power in 2013.” Licences of 3G and 4G were delayed for five years but after assuming power, we transparently issued licences,” Abbasi claimed.

He said it was the first government that not only conceptualized the projects but also completed them. He said we have spread the network of motorways, added ten thousand megawatt of electricity to the system and signed gas agreements worth billions of dollars.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that this centre will prove to be a milestone in IT sector and would benefit the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a great extent.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that business and job opportunities will be generated by bringing revolution in IT sector yet he sought cooperation of the provincial and the local governments to achieve the goal effectively.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide broadband facility in every nook and cranny of the country which will help the youth stand on their own feet and also steer the country out of the crises and overcome the challenges of extremism. “This will help end unemployment in the country and would ling way in supporting the youth in field of information technology,” Premier Abbasi hoped and added “Projects like this are first step towards the digital journey as it will groom IT entrepreneurs.”

The National Incubation Centre will provide financial assistance and guidance to the people desirous of starting their own businesses. The Centre has been established in collaboration with Ignite, LMKT and PTCL; the private sector entities.

Speaking on the occasion the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra welcomed the establishment of National Incubation Centre under the aegis of Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom in Peshawar and said that such initiatives would provide ample opportunities for flourishing entrepreneurship and promote the spirit to creating a positive business momentum in the province.

The Governor welcomed inclusion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Digital Pakistan Initiative of the Federal Government and said, “our people have immense potential and such initiatives go a long way in creating a positive business momentum in our province”. ‘Initiatives for the youth such as National Incubation Center here are crucial for development of our young talent”, he said.

Entrepreneurship, the Governor said, requires not only setting up a business, but also having the necessary support in terms of innovative ideas, marketing, training, mentorship and ability to sustain the business against tough competition. Not only that, he added, business environment also has to be positive provided with support from the government – be it provincial or federal. Therefore, he added, our economy requires mobilizing the youth towards technology driven startups which have a high potential growth and we can be in the league of global economic powers through private and public collaborations as we witness today by Ignite, LMKT and PTCL. The Governor expressed the confidence that the healthy business environment will be helpful in creating way to Digital Pakistan and such like incubation centers would play important role in this respect.

Addressing the ceremony Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman said the country’s technology centre is witnessing a revolution. She said that 3G projects are being executed in far-flung area which will be completed this year.

She recalled that in 2013 internet facility was available only in three percent areas. Today the broadband facility has reached 35 percent areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has felicitated the nation on unanimous passage of a bill in the National Assembly to extend jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

In a message, he said the extension of jurisdiction of superior courts to the FATA would be a first step in the tribal areas reforms. Its passage by the National Assembly was a historic measure for tribesmen and it could also help repeal the decades old Frontier Crimes Regulations, PM office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Congratulating the residents of FATA, the prime minister observed that it was a day of great omen as the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had secured their rights which had been denied in the last seventy years. The passage of the bill would also enable the tribesmen to enter into the national mainstream, further strengthening Pakistan, he added.