Work on KCR project to start from March 23: Murad

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him here at the CM House said that the residents of Karachi are expecting the start of work on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

He said that he had discussed its financial close with the CPEC authorities, including him, the ambassador but it could not be started on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation.

The visiting ambassador told the chief minister that the KCR was in the pipeline and its financial close is expected by the end of next month.

He said that his team is in China and with the support of the ambassador, Yao Jing it would be approved.

Murad hoped that he would start work on the KCR project on March 23. “I am going to give good news to the people of Karachi who need KCR in March,” he said.

In the meeting, they also discussed the others projects such as Dhabeji Special economic Zone, Keti Bandar and the ambassador on the invitation of the chief minister vowed to visit Thar next month.