Work in full swing for new BWP industrial estate

Islamabad

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malik Muhammad Ijaz Nazim Monday said that four hundred and eighty five acres had been acquired at Aghapur village near Bahawalpur for the establishment of new industrial estate.

He said that work is in full swing and teams of different developmental departments had already visited and planned its development with a view to providing basic amenities at the site for those desirous of setting up their heavy industries, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Punjab government had undertaken the task for the establishment of an industrial estate at Bahawalpur twelve years ago, he added.—APP

