Work on Hazara Motorway in progress: Murtaza Javed Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Friday said the construction work on Hazara Motorway Mansehra section was underway at a brisk pace that would be inaugurated in May next year. While talking to the media men here, he said PTI has failed to bring any change inthe province as they promised and did not start a single mega project in theprovince. Murtaza claimed that PML-N would clean sweep in next general elections on the basis of its performance. Deputy speaker maintained that Hazara Motorway was a dream that was realised by the true leader of the nation Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It wouldprovide a huge relief to the masses besides increasing tourism in the area, he said.

