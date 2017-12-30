Work begins on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Village

Beijing

Work began Friday on Beijing’s Olympic village for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The village in the north of urban Beijing, with a total floor space of 200,000 square meters, is one of the three Olympic villages for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The other two are in Yanqing District in the northern suburb of Beijing, and the city of Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei Province.

After the Games, the village will be turned into public rental housing, according to the state-owned Beijing Investment Group, the investor, builder and operator of the village.—APP