Work on 100-bed Rawat hospital underway

Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has so far released Rs 200 million for construction of Rawat Hospital of its total amount Rs 656.28 million.

Of the amount released, Rs 100 million have been spent on construction of a 100-beds hospital, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary here Friday.

The CEO told APP, that 11 departments would be set up including emergency, surgery ,indoor and outdoor patient which was still not available in any Tehsil hospital.

He said after establishment of the hospital the burden on city allied hospitals would lessen as state-of-the-art facilities would be available at their door step.

The government has given 55 kanals land on main GT road while Commissioner Tallat Mehmood Gondal has directed the concerned to complete on-going development schemes during the current year.

He said that in light of the direction issued by Chief secretary Punjab, no delay in approved schemes will be allowed as required funds have already been transferred.—APP