Woods wins Tour Championship, ending five-year drought

Tiger Woods won his first title since 2013 when he captured the Tour Championship by two strokes in Atlanta on Sunday and proved to the golf world that he is far from done.

Woods led throughout the final round and finished at 11-under-par 269 at East Lake, where he carded a closing 71 for his 80th PGA Tour victory.

Amid raucous scenes, with the massive gallery chanting his name as he played the final hole, he tapped in to move within two victories of Sam Snead’s all-time record of 82 titles.

“I was having a hard time not crying coming up the last hole,” Woods said in a greenside interview.

“It was just a ground out there. I loved every bit of it, the fight, the grind, the tough conditions. “You just had to suck it up and hit shots.”

The victory capped off a season that started with questions over whether the 42-year-old would even be able to play a full schedule after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April 2017. “My body was a wreck,” recalled Woods, who hoped the surgery would alleviate debilitating back and leg pain.

But the surgery proved successful beyond his wildest dreams.

“Beginning of the year, that was a tall order (expecting to win) but as the year progressed I proved I could play,” he said. “I found a swing, put the pieces together and knew I could do it again.”

“At the beginning of this year this was a tall order,” Woods said after his 71 for an 11-under total. “But I proved I could progress and I put it together. I was trying hard not to cry during that final hole. I said: ‘Hey I could still blade this thing out of bounds.’ Once I got the ball on the green I gave Joey [La Cava, his caddie] a high five because it was done and I could handle that from there. I just can’t believe I’ve pulled it off. It’s been tough. I’ve had a not-so-easy last couple years. It’s just hard to believe I’ve won.”

Tour Championship leaderboard – how it finished Woods’s emotion was eminently understandable. He could barely walk a year ago after four back operations in 18 months. He told Jack Nicklaus “I’m done” and the extent of his ambition was becoming mobile enough to play with his two children.

However a spinal fusion last April offered him a ray of light and after beating a dependency on prescription medicines that saw him arrested the following month, so he has magnified that glimmer to shine a spotlight on one of the greatest comebacks sport has ever seen. Goodness knows where he goes from here. Well, actually he arrives in Paris on Monday as a member of the US team who will try to win their first Ryder Cup on European soil in 25 years. This could not have been a better-timed boost for Jim Furyk.—Agencies

