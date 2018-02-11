Won’t work under Maryam: Ch Nisar

Our Correspondent

Taxila

Pakistan Muslim League-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday reiterated that he can’t work under Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif and presumptive political heir to the three-time prime minister.

“I am not a political orphan who will call my junior “madam or sir,” said he while addressing a press conference.

The mercurial PMLN leader said he is willing to work under Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but couldn’t work under children.

“I wouldn’t be hypocrite,” said he adding that he sidelined himself after being disappointed.

The former interior minister said he has never violated the party discipline and openly expressed his views in cabinet meetings. He said he has always played role of Nawaz Sharif’s critic.

Expressing his concern over party’s stance against judiciary, he said problems worsen when judges are targeted.

Nisar Ali Khan said he was not alone in his views as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif also don’t want politics of confrontation.

He said he has written a letter to Nawaz Sharif asking him to call a PMLN meeting so that he could brief the party over Dawnleaks issue. “Dawnleaks issue is a serious issue, its not only about PMLN,” he said.

He threatened to make the report public on DawnLeak controversy if party failed to call the CEC meeting on the issue.

Without naming Pervaiz Rashid, the former information minister, he rejected the impression that he had any role in the removal of his former party colleague.

He said the impression was wrong because if he had removed the information minister, a committee appointed by the prime minister could have reinstated him.

“Why this person is issuing statement one and a half years after the controversy erupted,” he said . “A person can be anything, but a politician if he hasn’t won an election” he said.

Talking about his next move, Nisar Ali Khan said he was awaiting party’s decision about him.

Nisar’s take on Maryam Nawaz’s being given a party ticket was, “I believe a politician is someone who has fought an election, if they haven’t run for elections they can be technocrats or anything but not politicians. Ticket decisions are made by parliamentary boards and that has not been decided yet by the PML-N. Everything will be decided constitutionally under the committee put forth by the party”.

Clarifying his stance on multiple issues, Nisar at a media briefing in Taxila said that he is disappointed with the way the media has taken his words out of context with regards to Dawn Leaks and inner party friction.

“I have always adhered to party discipline and not opposed anything in party meetings unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

Discussing the recent rift within Muttahida Qaumi Movement he said that “the MQM should resolve its issues if they want to achieve political success”.

Nisar also said that allegations leveled against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are baseless. “Without listening to me, one member bench made allegations against me without hearing. The larger bench didn’t own the commission report. I went to the Supreme Court myself and never asked anyone to keep quiet. I do feel that it is okay to question the reports but it is not okay to comment on judges,” he said on the Dawn Leaks hearing.

Being the center of attention over Dawn Leaks, Nisar said that “I am disappointed with the way some media factions ran comments and statements with my name. I also wrote a letter to Nawaz saying party issues should be resolved within the party.

Expressing dismay over the way media often reports news Nisar said, “A lot of times I feel embarrassed addressing the media because they report incorrect things based on hearsay, it is a difficult task to clear it.”

“Cursing, posing allegations is a daily deal for many now. There are a lot of positive factions within the media and they have enlightened the nation.

“I recount two major revolutions in Pakistan, one was brought forth by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the second is the openness and the change media brought in Pakistan. But now I feel the catch and chase of media ratings has become a way of providing information which does not fit well. The media’s core job is to report, not to be the judge. Sections of the media have been politicised heavily and as a Pakistani I feel that will damage the image of Pakistan,” he said.

Nisar said, “It is not an easy task to fix everything, I understand, however we should stop and assess the situation. We have to check ourselves first, media, institutions, politicians need soul searching right now, we have to clean up the system ourselves.”

The PML-N stalwart elaborated that both the Sharif brothers have reiterated that there should be no clash with institutions.