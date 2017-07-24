Won’t tolerate any negligence in completion of projects: Khatu

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that payment of bills to contractors should only be made after certificates issued by Incharge of Minority Worship places and local people, for which social media specially whatsApp should be used in effective manner to checkout and confirmation of the status of projects.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Secretary Minority Affairs Department at his office here on Sunday.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that concerned Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director Minority and Executive Engineer would be responsible if any misconduct or negligence was found in any development scheme.

He further directed the Director Minority Affairs Department to look after the development work personally and pay surprise visits at the sites once in a week and should submit the report to the Secretary Minority Affairs Department.

He elaborated that incumbent Sindh government is keen to provide the rights to minority community as per constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.