Won’t tolerate further delay in Asghar Khan case, remarks CJP

LAHORE : The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that he won’t tolerate further delay in the implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict.

He ordered the authorities to complete investigation without wasting another minute.

A three-member bench of the apex court’s Lahore Registry, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, resumed the hearing on Tuesday. The bench also comprises Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Politicians Javed Hashmi, Mir Haasil Bizenjo, Abid Hussain along with Ghulam Mustafa Khar, Director General Federal Investigation Agency Basheer Memon and Asad Durrani appeared in court.

During the court proceedings, the CJP inquired from FIA DG if former premier Nawaz Sharif has recorded his statement in the case or not. “We have gotten Nawaz’s statement,” the DG replied.

Chief Justice Nisar also observed that people who have been summoned by FIA must appear before it. “No agency has any power within the remits of this court.”

Over the issue pertaining to trials being faced by former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, the top judge said: “We have removed the hurdles in way of Pervez Musharraf to return to the country. Now, it all depends on Musharraf’s courage if he returns to the country or not. The investigation will be held as per law.”

Earlier, the FIA had sent notices to 19 politicians, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to appear before the Supreme Court over the implementation of the Asghar Khan verdict.

The politicians who have been sent notices included Zafarullah Jamali, Afaq Ahmed, Syeda Abida, Javed Hashmi and Qadir Baloch.

On Monday, Pakistan People’s Party leader Rehman Malik, Imtiaz Sheikh and Younus Habib refused to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency in relation to the Asghar Khan case.

According to sources, FIA had issued summons to Rehman Malik, Younus Habib, Imtiaz Sheikh, Advocate Yousaf Memon, Jam Mashooq, and Jam Haider Afaq for appearance.

However, only Memon, Mashooq and Afaq appeared before the FIA. Sources said that Rehman Malik told FIA officials on the phone that he is trying to save himself from the media, which is why he didn’t appear in the case.