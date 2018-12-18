Won’t take ‘unimportant’ standing committees

Opposition tells government….

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition parties have refused to take the chairmanship of relatively unimportant standing committees and have demanded interior, foreign affairs, and finance from the treasury benches.

The government and opposition reached a formula for the chairmanship of the standing committees according to the seat share, under which the treasury benches would get 20 while the opposition will get the chairmanship of 19.

The opposition has reached consensus over not taking the chairmanship of Statistics, Climate Change, Science and Technology. Former Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah has refused to take the chairmanship of any committee, said sources.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-N has decided to not give chairmanship to any of their lawmaker who has previously been at the post in the previous tenure.

The government, in an attempt to break the deadlock with the PML-N, had conceded the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee to the party president Shahbaz Sharif.

Share on: WhatsApp