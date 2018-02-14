Won’t sit idle till provision of clean drinking water to every citizen: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will never sit idle till the provision of clean drinking water to every citizen of the province. He said that education, healthcare and development projects of public welfare are top priorities of the provincial government.

Presiding over an important meeting here on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that programme of provision of clean drinking water is every important as lives of millions of people are inextricably linked with it. He said that clean drinking water projects are being completed on priority basis in every big and small city of the province including Lahore.

The Chief Minister said that he is utilizing all his capabilities and available resources for providing best treatment facilities to the people. I and my team members are working day and night for that purpose; he said adding that high-quality medicines, latest medical equipments and provision of best facilities are ensured in all the hospitals of the Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said that a foolproof system of disposing of hospital waste will be ensured adding that a composite hospital waste system is being introduced in all the public sector hospitals across the province, including Lahore.

He further said, “I salute the government officers and officials who work hard for serving the masses but will never tolerate any negligence in the public welfare projects at any level. Every person deputed to serve the masses will have to be answerable about his duties.”

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Begum Zakiya Shahnawaz, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Shaikh Allahuddin, Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan, Chief Secretary, concerned provincial secretaries and officers.

Orignally published by INP