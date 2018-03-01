Won’t respect those who disrespect people’s votes: Nawaz

‘They’ don’t care about millions of voters

Our Correspondent

Kot Momin

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the sanctity of a vote had been reduced to nothing so Pakistan Muslim League-N won’t respect those who don’t respect the votes.

Addressing a packed rally in Kot Momin in Sargodha he said that “there has been ‘contempt’ of the millions of people who voted for PML-N.

Nawaz said that the five judges who disqualified him stand against the scores of people who voted for him. “Even Imran Khan – who filed the Panamagate case – says that the judgement is ‘weak’. What’s the worth of such a verdict then?” he added. The allegations of corruption stand unproven, they couldn’t back up their claims, I was removed because of the Iqama, he said.

“There is rigging in the elections before they’ve even begun,’ he said while stating that the decision of restricting PML-N from running for the Senate elections and disqualifying him as party chief are premeditated forms of rigging.

He also added that signs have emerged of the fall of the country, “there is a rise in inflation again, oil and petroleum prices are hiking, the queues at CNG stations are growing. Violence and insurgency has doubled. When I was in charge, things were progressing.”

However, he was quick to gesture that Punjab Chief Minister and acting president of PML-N Shahbaz Sharif and PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not to blame for this. “It’s the people who disqualified me that are to be blamed for this,” he said.

“This is unfair. This is what’s being meted out to the largest political party in the country,” he said, adding that he is not the one to back down.

The PML-N chief asked supporters to vow to stand with him in his fight for Pakistan. “They’re trying to kick me out, but the people are bringing me back in,” he said, adding that “this is a fight for Pakistan’s survival, for your rights, and we will win this fight”.

“After removing me as PM, they didn’t stop there. They used that as a basis to remove me as PML-N president,” said Nawaz, who was recently restrained by the Supreme Court from holding party office.

“They don’t care about the millions of voters,” he remarked further.

Nawaz also questioned whether the people’s vote is respected in Pakistan. “I have taken the first step, now you have to walk with me,” he said.

Earlier, he once again questioned the basis of his disqualification by the Supreme Court, saying prominent lawyers disagreed with the verdict.

Nawaz also termed Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as brilliant partners but complained that mere five people tore opinion of five crore people.

He rhetorically asked why PML-N was being subjected to alleged injustice. He asserted that no corruption in national treasury was proved against him.

The lifetime Quaid of PML-N further complained that a candidate of PML-N was allotted a pick-up van as an electoral symbol in place of lion that has been party’s sign for decades.

He claimed that the political organisation would win the battle concerning people’s rights.

Nawaz Sharif during visit to Kotmomin condoled the death of MPA Tahir Ahmed Sandhu with his family. He said that the death of MPA Tahir Ahmed Sandhu was an irreparable loss to his family and the PML-N as they havelost an honest and committed politician.