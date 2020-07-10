Won’t do item numbers now that I’m married: Sadaf Kanwal

It’s been a little over a month since Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal had their nikkah. And anyone who is on social media knows that the announcement met with much trolling online. The newlyweds, however, seemed to have taken all the hate – and the love – head on and declared that their own happiness comes before everything else.

‘Na Ghar Ka Na Ghaat Ka’

Even before Kanwal and Sabzwari tied the knot, there was a lot of hoo-ha surrounding their alleged link-up, which consequently resulted in the latter’s divorce from fellow actor Syra Yousuf. But the couple is now moving on and even working together for the first time in a comic telefilm titled Na Ghar Ka Na Ghaat Ka, to be aired on Eidul Adha.

In a recent interview with The Independent Urdu, Kanwal and Sabzwari candidly talked about the newly-wed life and their upcoming project. Speaking about the telefilm, Sabzwari claimed he was offered various dramas post-marriage but Kanwal wanted to play a comic role when the script was presented to them.

“I had wanted to do something different and this was a very different work,” said the model. “Eid is a festive occasion. People look for humour, especially in the prevalent situation. Let’s wait for how we look together on the TV screen,” Sabzwari added.

“I could imagine Sadaf after reading the role of Sitara in the telefilm script. Later, both of us went to my father, Behroz Sabzwari, and sought his advice,” he shared. “At first, I was reluctant when Papa asked me to perform the role in front of him but later, I mustered up the courage, on which Papa complimented me, and motivated me to do the film. That why I agreed to do the role,” Kanwal added.

Sabzwari further revealed that Javed Sheikh has played the role of Kanwal’s father in the upcoming show.