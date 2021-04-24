Won’t criticise PPP beyond certain limit: Maryam

I choose my targets after politically strategising

Observer Report Lahore

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that she would not criticise the PPP beyond a certain limit, adding that she had a “good relationship” with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Maryam made the comments while responding to a question from a reporter during a press conference in Lahore.

“If the PPP has decided to part ways politically, then it is responsible and can explain the reasons for doing so.

“It would have been better if it would not have happened. But the PPP is not my target, I choose my targets after politically strategising and deliberating.

The PPP is not included in this. I have a good relationship with Bilawal and other members of the party.”

Maryam stated that her earlier accusations of “submitting to the baap” during the Senate election, was not an attack on one particular party but rather a “matter of principle”.

“The PDM narrative was damaged, and the image of a divided opposition was presented which should not have happened.

But I don’t want to escalate this any further.

“The people are watching, and can see who is doing what as well as what each party is deciding.

They will hold parties accountable. But I had made a promise to the people, that we will fight in the political arena. “Therefore, we will fight [against each other] in elections but we will not cross a certain limit.

We will not hit below the belt. Even today, I still have good relations with Bilawal, the PPP and other parties which includes the ANP.”

She added that the PML-N was competing against the parties in elections, citing the example of the upcoming NA-249 by-poll.

“But beyond a certain limit, we do not want to criticise them, launch personal attacks or become personally involved.”

She added that she did not want to bring political competition to a personal level. “This is the promise I made to the people. We will fight politically, but nothing more than that.”