Won’t compromise on cleanliness situation: CEO RWMC

Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Raja Asim Ayub has said that he will not compromise on cleanliness situation and attendance of the sanitary workers. He said that strict action will be taken against the absent sanitary workers and those found involved in slackness towards duties.

The CEO RWMC visited Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Gunj Mandi, Pir Wadhai bus terminal, Dhowk Hassu and other areas of the city and observed the cleanliness conditions and arrangements. He was also accompanied by Senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal.

Raja Asim Ayub expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the city and stressed the need to improve it further.

He said that we have to attain the confidence of the citizens which could be achieved only by ensuring neat and clean environment in the city.

The CEO RWMC said that citizens need to extend cooperation to improve cleanliness condition besides putting forward suggestions in this connection.

He also checked the attendance of sanitary workers and directed the SMOs to take strict action against the sanitary workers over absence from duty without valid reasons.

Raja Asim Ayub also observed the vehicles deployed to collect garbage and expressed annoyance over the poor condition of containers at some places and directed their maintenance.

He also talked to the citizens on the occasion and urged for suggestions to improve the cleanliness condition and registering complaints in this connection on official facebook page of the website of the department. All complaints of the citizens would be resolved, he assured. Raja Asim Ayub further stated that cleanliness of the city was not possible without cooperation of the citizens and joint efforts were need to make the city clean. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp