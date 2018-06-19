‘Won’t change decision on tickets under pressure’, Imran to protesting workers

Sophia Siddiqui

Chairman PTI Imran Khan said on Monday that he will not change his decision regarding tickets for General Elections due to any kind of pressure.

Imran Khan was addressing disgruntled PTI members, who were protesting outside his residence in Bani Gala. The PTI chairman, while trying to placate the agitated workers, said that the decision for awarding tickets has been done by the parliamentary members on the basis of merit.

“If I change my decision today because of you, tomorrow more people will come here. I am not saying this because of me or my honesty. I am saying this because I fear Allah,” said Imran.

The PTI chairman urged the workers to submit review petition, adding that he will sit with his board and decided on the issue.

The members lamented that those were not given tickets, who were a part of the membership drive.

“We will decide on the basis of merit,” said Imran to the disgruntled workers, after listening to their grievances. Following the party chairman’s reassurances, the protesting members ended their protest and started to disperse.

Earlier on Monday, the PTI decided to amend the lists of party candidates nominated on reserved seats for the upcoming general election.

According to sources, the PTI chairman will himself prepare a new list of candidates for reserved seats. Sources said the decision was taken after party leaders pointed fingers at Shireen Mazari and Munaza Hasan for denying seats to ‘rightful’ female party workers in favour of their ‘favourites’ and ignoring the recommendations of the regional party presidents.