Won’t be part of any charter that patrionises corrupts: Qureshi

MULTAN : Alleging that a new so-called charter of democracy between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was in the works, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi ruled out the possibility of his party “joining any charter that patrionises corrupt people”.

Talking to media at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Qureshi said the people of Sindh were ready for PTI. He added that Sindh had turned against Zardari.

“Asif Zardari buried the philosophy of Bhutto and ousted close aides and confidantes of Benazir. On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif has removed the social media team behind Maryam Nawaz’s ‘khalai makhlooq’ rhetoric and dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.”

Qureshi said the people of Punjab had rejected PML-N and PPP, adding that Imran Khan would deliver an important announcement pertaining to the creation of south Punjab at a campaign rally in Multan on Friday.

“Creation of south Punjab province is part of first hundred days programme of PTI as well as its manifesto.”

