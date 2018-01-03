Won’t allow US to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Tuesday reacted to US President Donald Trump’s allegations on Pakistan and said we will not allow the US to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures in the region.

Bilawal, in a series of tweets, maintained that we will eradicate extremism because it’s in our interest, not because of what Donald Trump says.

“We will eradicate extremism because it’s in our interest not because of what DonaldTrump says. We will not allow the US to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures in the region” he tweeted.

The PPP chief said someone should explain to Donald Trump the difference between coalition support fund reimbursement for work done and US aid ostensibly given for humanitarian reasons, to win hearts and minds. Cutting off moneys owed for assistance already rendered does not encourage further cooperation, he commented, he said in a tweet.

Bilawal said Pakistan needs to articulate and implement a counter violent extremism strategy not because of what the US wants but because we need to succeed, to survive. We also have to come to terms with the fact, US is no longer interested in defeating terrorism, he added.

He tweeted that the US just wants to ‘win’ in Afghanistan/Iraq/Syria and the many quagmires they are involved with, having no plan to get out. All they are left with is excuses, blame games and denial, stated PPP chairman. The US just wants to ‘win’ in Afghanistan/Iraq/Syria & the many quagmires they are involved with.