Won’t allow to use Parliament to abolish NAB: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that his party will not allow anyone to use the Parliament for launching movement to end the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that agenda to end the NAB will be against the country and PTI will not let this agenda to prevail.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) instead of presenting it for accountability wanted to eliminate NAB which was against national interests and won’t be allowed.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar claimed that the PTI has become the largest and most popular party of the country and will form next government in the centre in upcoming general election.