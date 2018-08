KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani has said that illegal constructions and encroachment in the province, especially in Karachi will not be allowed.

The Provincial Minister stated this while talking to newsmen after chairing a meeting at Sindh Building Control Authority in Karachi on Tuesday.

Saeed Ghani said that the directives of Court and Sindh Water Commission against illegal constructions must be implemented without any delay.

Share on: WhatsApp