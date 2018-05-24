Won’t allow anybody to boost narrative of hatred: Murad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has always promoted politics of brotherhood, fraternity, equality and humanity but some people are trying to earn political sympathies by advancing the arguments of hatred and divide but they won’t be allowed to fulfill their nefarious designs.

The Chief Minister stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to the heat stroke centers set up by district administration along the road sides all over the metropolis on Wednesday. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and Commissioner Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah said that some people are again trying to ignite the fire of hatred and divide in Karachi but “This is now history -You destructed this city and we have reconstructed it again, you divided the people on linguistic and sectarian grounds and we inculcated the spirit of fraternity among them, you destroyed the institutions and we are rebuilding them – that was your time and this is our time and our time is of prosperity and unity because we have restored peace in this city.”

He said that our time would lost long because we serve the people irrespective of any discrimination and top of it people of this city believe in us, therefore they are with us.