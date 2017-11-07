“We won’t allow anybody to bargain martyrs’ sacrifices”: Gilani

ISLAMABAD :Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the resistance leadership will not allow anybody to deceive the Kashmiri people and bargain against the sacrifices of their martyrs. Paying glorious tributes to Jammu martyrs of 1947, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in held Srinagar said that when Indians were celebrating their independence, the Muslims in Jammu were facing brutal massacre, facilitated and sponsored by fascist rulers, Kashmir Media Service reported. He termed the massacre as the worst tragedy saying that slaughtering lakhs of Muslims by communal forces is a brazen and most barbaric incident human history can ever come across. “We are facing unbridled and arrogant power. More than 1.5 lakh innocents were killed. The number of widows, orphans and those buried in unknown graves is increasing with every passing day. Thousands have been caged, hundreds disabled and maimed with pellets and equal number lost their eye sight.” “We will never forget sacrifices rendered by martyrs. We are duty bound to carry their mission till its logical conclusion. We will never surrender and pursue the mission of the martyrs, despite terror unleashed by brutal authorities. We will not allow anyone to repeat the treacherous policy and politics of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” he said. While paying tributes to Jammu martyrs, he asked the Kashmiri people to reiterate their pledge for the sacred cause. “We should disassociate from pro-India politicians, who are bargaining and exploiting these sacrifices for their personal gains,” he added. Meanwhile, the APHC held a meeting at its head office to pay tributes to the Jammu martyrs on their martyrdom anniversary.

Originally published by APP