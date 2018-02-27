Won Champions Trophy 2017 because of PSL: Imad

Dubai

Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim has said that Pakistan won the Champions Trophy 2017 due to the players selected on the basis of their performance in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League. Responding to a question, Wasim said that the emerging player Ibtisam Sheikh is a good leg spinner but its too early to say anything about him right now.

“He is young but you can see his confidence,” he said. “After playing PSL the youngsters don’t feel any pressure while playing international matches.” The skipper said that young players learn from the foreign and senior players playing in their respective teams.

“We learn their behaviours, routine, training, work ethics. In Karachi Kings, we look up to Shahid Afridi,“ he said.

Speaking of the highly anticipated encounter between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalanadars tomorrow, he said that for his team every game is important and they are not writing off any side. “We cant be overconfident after winning few early matches. Lahore has a good side, it’s a star-studded team. We will try to execute our plans against them.”

Young Peshwar Zalmi legspinner Ibtisam Sheikh expressed his hope to represent Pakistan in international cricket in coming days.

The nineteen-year-old leg-spinner said that the Pakistan Super League is good for the young cricketers in the country as they come in the team through it. “By the grace of Allah my performance is going good in the tournament, it is an opportunity for me. God willing I will represent Pakistan,” he said.

Sheikh said that when he started playing cricket from the hard ball, he didn’t expect that one day he will be playing at this level.