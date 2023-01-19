Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 100 runs unbroken for the opening wicket to help Pakistan outclass Zimbabwe in the Women’s U19 World Cup by 10 wickets and reach the super-six stage of the competition in South Africa.

Needing a win to guarantee a place in the next stage of the World Cup after dropping their first game in the previous match, Pakistan came out firing on all cylinders to restrict Zimbabwe to 97/6 from their 20 overs.

Kelis Ndhlovu’s lone innings of 42 runs managed to give the African some hope of a miracle heading into the break. As for Pakistan’s bowlers, Anoosha Nasir took two wickets for 21 runs with Laiba Nasir and Areesha Noor bagging one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan looked certain to win from the off.

Eyman was once again the lynchpin for Pakistan after earlier scores of 65 not out in Pakistan’s eight wickets victory over Rwanda on Sunday while her early departure in Tuesday’s match against England was the reason her side fell short by 53 runs.

Against Zimbabwe, she scored 62 not out off 35 balls with 10 fours and two sixes while Shawaal Zulfiqar contributed 32 not out to see their side home with ease.

With their win over Zimbabwe, Pakistan reaches the super six stage Group-2 of the Women’s U19 World Cup alongside England, Rwanda, New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland.

In the Super-Six Group 2, Pakistan will play back-to-back matches against Ireland and New Zealand on 23 and 24 January, respectively.