Women’s team new coach to have ‘invalid contract’?

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Few members of the Indian Cricket Board are not only against the formation of the new coach selection panel for the women’s team but will also desist the contract, if it is signed by any (new) coach, it is learnt here.

‘It will not be a ‘valid contract’, the source within the Indian cricket board, said.

‘Even the expenses for the entire process will be debited into the account of the man / men who has / have taken this (formation of the ad hoc panel) decision’, the source further added.

The CoA chief Vinod Rai solely constituted the coach selection panel comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswami.

However, Diana Edulji, the other member of the CoA didn’t approve it and instructed the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the GM Saba Karim to not move with the proposal.

Interestingly, the media release was only signed by Vinod Rai.

It will be interesting to see how the process goes now on wards and whether Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswami do land into Mumbai to take interviews on 20th December and if they do, how they and all called applicants are reimbursed.

The BCCI officials are likely to have sought the legal advice, as there have been no directives from the Supreme Court on forming the ad hoc committee.

Share on: WhatsApp