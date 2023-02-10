The women’s T20 World Cup will commence today with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka while Pakistan will have India on their schedule in the first game.

The arch-rivals will clash in Newlands, Cape Town at 6:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Bismah Maroof’s side will be hoping to spring another surprise against their much-favoured opponents as they did in the Asia Cup. A win against the neighbours will go a long way in helping Pakistan’s chances.

Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup schedule:

12th February: Pakistan vs India at Newlands, Cape Town (6:00 PM)

15th February: Pakistan vs Ireland at Newlands, Cape Town (10:00 PM)

19th February: Pakistan vs West Indies at Boland Park, Paarl (6:00 PM)

21st February: Pakistan vs England at Newlands, Cape Town (6:00 PM)

Pakistan Squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

Players to watch:

As always, Pakistan will lean on the experience of ICC T20 Women’s Team of the Year Inductee Nida Dar to help lead the way in both departments.

Bismah Maroof, Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz will have to shoulder the run-scoring burden as is often the case these days.

Pakistan’s form:

Pakistan head into the tournament lacking inspiration in the shortest format of the game.

After being beaten at home by Ireland, Pakistan was thoroughly outplayed in their next series against Australia with a washed-out third WT20I stopping the hosts from clean-sweeping Pakistan.

Yet, as is the case with Pakistan’s men’s cricket team, the women’s team also possesses the unmeasurable quality of stunning their opponents on their day.