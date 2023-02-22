Pakistan Women’s cricket team’s T20 World Cup campaign ended in a sorry fashion with a record loss to England at Newlands Cape Town.

Batting first, England smashed Pakistan all around the ground to set a record total of 213/5 before Pakistan limped to 99-9 from 20 overs to lose by a record margin of 114 runs.

Their loss to England in the Women’s T20 World Cup means Pakistan leave the tournament after just a solitary win from their 4 matches against Ireland. India, West Indies and England all got the better of them in Group 2.

Nat Sciver-Brunt did most of the damage with the bat, contributing 81 runs to the total from just 40 balls.

Opener Danni Wyatt (59 off 33) and Amy Jones (47 off 31) were also instrumental in setting up the record total.

The only respite for Pakistan’s bowlers was that Nida Dar dismissed Heather Knight to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is. However, Pakistan’s most experienced campaigner conceded 47 runs from her 4 overs.

Sadia Iqbal (1 for 41), Fatima Sana (2 for 44), and Tuba Hassan (1 for 37) were also in the wicket-takers column.

Pakistan were never in the game with the bat as England tore through their lineup without the injured captain Bismah Maroof.

Tuba Hasan, a number 9 bowler, top-scored for her side with 28 from 21 balls as Pakistan fell way short of the target.

England and India reached the semifinals from Group 2 while Australia and South Africa reached the last 4 from Group 1.