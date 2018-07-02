Women’s services significant for prosperity

City Reporter

Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade (IC&T) Mian Anjum Nisar Sunday said that women are 50% of population, who are delivering significant services for development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Women Wing here at Lahore Gymkhana.

He said that a large number of women were working in every institution and the Punjab government was providing protection and opportunities for representation of women in every field.