Women’s Day commemorated with a pledge to rid constitution of all discriminatory laws

Every year, February 12 reminds us of the epic struggle women of Pakistan put up during the dark rule of Gen Ziaul Haq and laid down sacrifices to oppose the Draconian laws the dictator was going to introduce in the country to curb their voice. It was on Feb 12, 1983 when some women activists including lawyers had planned to march towards the Lahore High Court Building (LHC) to submit a draft of demands to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court against the proposed Qanoon-e-Shahadat by Chief Martial Law Administrator Gen Zia.

Their peaceful rally on the Mall Road, was attacked by the state police and they were brutally tortured and beaten. Among those who came under direct attack and sustained injuries included Asma Jahangir Advocate (late), Khawar Mumtaz, Abid Hassan Manto, Madeeha Gauhar, Habib Jalib, Haider Farooq Maudoodi, Mehnaz Rafi and many others.

Like every year, this year too the day was marked and eminent women, leaders and activists both, gathered at the national press club here Tuesday to renew their pledge that they would continue their struggle to ensure Pakistani women a society where they have equal opportunities along with the men folk and are not subjected to physical, mental or psychological torture.

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) Pakistan and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) with Group Development Pakistan and EVAWG Alliance Network, with the support of the European Union (EU) had organized the event. They held a press conference to commemorate National Women’s Day and to launch a report as well on ‘Policy and Legal Framework Analysis on Gender Based Violence and Violence Against Women and Girls’ produced in the context of an intervention, “Taawun (Synergies).”

Those who addressed on the occasion included Chairperson of NCSW, Khawar Mumtaz, Human Rights and Gender Adviser from the EU Delegation in Pakistan Ingeborg Zorn, Co-Chair of the EVAWG Alliance Network and Executive Director of Bedari Ms. Anbreen Ajaib, and advocate and research consultant Mr. Sharafat Ali Chaudhry.

