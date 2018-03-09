Women’s Day celebrated at SNGPL head office

City Reporter

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) celebrated International Women’s Day on Thursday at Head Office.

A ceremony was held in this regard where women from all departments participated. Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Amjid Latif was the chief guest of the event.

Managing Director, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited along with female executives and staff cut the cake and paid homage to women from all walks of life and said that women meaningful participation at both domestic and office level is necessary for national development.

He further said that SNGPL believes in policy of gender equality and provide equal opportunity to both men and women.

Company Secretary Wajiha Anwar, Chief Compliance Officer Zaib-un-Nisa, Chief Treasury Officer Kanwal Wazir and Dy. Chief Officer (Stores) Adeela Marzouk were also present on the occasion.